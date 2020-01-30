John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%.

JBSS traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 7,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,530. The stock has a market cap of $955.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,413. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

