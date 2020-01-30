John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%.
JBSS traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 7,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,530. The stock has a market cap of $955.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
