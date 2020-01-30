John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 65,700 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $21,126,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $13,944,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

