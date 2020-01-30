John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.78. 160,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,687. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.