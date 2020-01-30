John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,455,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 24,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Desai Jigisha acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claes Bjork acquired 4,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

