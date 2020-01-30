John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis increased its position in Signature Bank by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.91 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

