John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.82 and a 12 month high of $547.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.