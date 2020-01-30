John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after buying an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dana by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,220,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 287,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 172,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,499. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

