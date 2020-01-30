John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 333,237 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

EWS remained flat at $$23.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 880,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.