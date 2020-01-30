John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 8,030 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises approximately 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lindsay by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.98. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $111.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

