John Thomson Langlands Purchases 250,000 Shares of Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) insider John Thomson Langlands purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Shares of LON:BYOT traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.78 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,518. Byotrol Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research report on Thursday.

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

