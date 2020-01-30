Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after buying an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after buying an additional 505,509 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

