Joule Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,021.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Joule has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Joule has a total market capitalization of $38.11 million and $32,021.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

