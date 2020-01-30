Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89, 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

