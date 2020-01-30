JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Boosted by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.57 on Thursday. 1,862,166 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

