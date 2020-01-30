Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 2,931,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

