Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares rose 20.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.20, approximately 598,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 220,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

