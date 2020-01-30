KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 876,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,742. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

