Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.10. 53,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.52 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

