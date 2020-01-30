Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 126,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 5,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,052. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

