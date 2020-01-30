Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 525 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.32 and a 52 week high of $224.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.