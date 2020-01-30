Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

KFFB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

