KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,456 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after purchasing an additional 231,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 621,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.