KeyCorp Weighs in on Whirlpool Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Whirlpool in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.68. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

