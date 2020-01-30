Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.46-1.50 EPS.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,261. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

