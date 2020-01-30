Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Efficient Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.0% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 562,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,969,334. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

