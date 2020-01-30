Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGC. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of KGC stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,547,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,576. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

