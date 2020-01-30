KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at $9,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at $8,176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 325.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $7,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 405,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,365. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.