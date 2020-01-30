Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.