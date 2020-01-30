Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,807. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.