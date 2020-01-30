Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $164.79. 16,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,905. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.55 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66.

