Klingman & Associates LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after acquiring an additional 954,690 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 149,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

