Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 33,465 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

