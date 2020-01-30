KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 2,666 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.