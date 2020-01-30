KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $18,050,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $93.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.