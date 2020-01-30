KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $205.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.