KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $999,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 253,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,521. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

