KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,017,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.25. 20,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.09 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

