KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $12,742,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $545,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after buying an additional 343,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

LYFT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. 1,915,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 in the last ninety days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

