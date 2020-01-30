KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1,348.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.51. 86,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.94 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.