KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 8,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,466.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

