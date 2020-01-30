Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

