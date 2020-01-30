Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

KOS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

