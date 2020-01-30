La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 784,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

