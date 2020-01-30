La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 993,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,572,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

LJPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

