Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $12.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $316.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

