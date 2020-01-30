Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

LRCX stock opened at $298.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.01. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $316.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

