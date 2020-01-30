Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $321.00 and last traded at $307.78, with a volume of 113135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.22.

The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $346.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.35.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

