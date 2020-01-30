Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.95 EPS.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.22. 1,807,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,547. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $316.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.