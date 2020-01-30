Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.07 million.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 301,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,589. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

