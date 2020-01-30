Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.60. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,163,904 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

